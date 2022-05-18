RALEIGH, N.C. — There’s a new coworking space in downtown Raleigh, thanks in part to a grant from Walmart for Black-owned platforms.

The Factory, powered by Black Dollar Corp, is a designated space for entrepreneurs and creators to work and design. The open-concept design has equipment to make everything from a logo on a coffee mug, to machinery for creating beauty products. It’s more than a building, as the initiative aims to lift up its members.



What You Need To Know The Factory, powered by Black Dollar Corp, is a coworking space in downtown Raleigh



The team intentionally set prices at a reasonable rate in order to boost small businesses



A grant from Walmart for Black-owned platforms made the creation of the space possible

“We are going to do it in a way that is community driven and supports them because it gives them resources African American business owners don’t always have. But at the same time, yes, our doors are going to be open for everybody - any small business owner,” Black Dollar Corp CEO Johnny Hackett Jr. said.

Jay Brailey uses The Factory to make her skin care products for her line Raw Blends by Jay.

“Honestly, when it comes to opportunity and space, it was a no-brainer,” Brailey said. “Sometimes you just need the equipment, the space, and branch out to not feel like you are cluttered in the same space that you are living at.”

Some coworking spaces can cost $60 an hour. The Factory offers a day pass for $25, hoping to give a boost to as many small business owners as possible.

The Factory is also offering one-month free memberships to small business owners beginning today. Click here for more information.