CINCINNATI — An Ohio woman is cooking up culture. She's using her world travels to create authentic foods and turn them into business.

Jackson knows how to turn something as simple as pancakes into a gourmet meal. She runs her own catering business. What she didn’t know was that cooking shows and traveling around the world would help her get to this point.

“When I was younger growing up, we didn’t have access to travel, for me, that was a luxury, so now that I’m older, now that I’ve saved up a little bit of money, I’m trying to heal my inner child and experience those things I never have access to when I was younger,” said Jackson.

That’s why last year she packed her bags and went on several trips to other countries and put what she took back from each place into her foods.

“At the very least, I always bring home vanilla or some type of their spices that they grow out there," said Jackson. "Every once in a while, I’ll take a cooking class if it’s offered."

She says she got some of her authentic recipes from locals where she’d traveled to, the rest she says she learned from cooking shows, YouTube tutorials, and it didn’t take long for it to catch on.

“I started posting some vegetarian spreads that I would make for myself and people just kept asking can they purchase a plate, and I’m like you wanna purchase some vegetarian food, and I’m like ok, so the first time I decided to sell plates, I literally sold out in 10 minutes,” said Jackson.

After three years of cooking and catering in her Cincinnati apartment, she says she’s opening a commercial kitchen to expand her cooking business inspired from across the world.

“I’m most known for soul food dishes, but I love making Caribbean foods," said Jackson. "I dibble and dabble in Asian food and Mexican."

