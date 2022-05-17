FLORIDA — Surging gas prices and inflation are not enough to discourage Americans from making travel plans for Memorial Day weekend, and the top destination in the United States is expected to be Orlando, according to AAA.

Nearly 2.2 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more from home over Memorial Day weekend, an 8.3% increase over 2021, AAA reported.

The increase builds on a surge in travel early in the spring and would boost travel volume to almost 2017 levels.

“Coming out of this two-year (COVID-19) pandemic, Floridians are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Many may look at cost cutting measures to offset the added expense, like driving shorter distances, staying in a less expensive hotel, or spending less on shopping, dining and entertainment.”

The trend looks similar nationwide, with an 8.3 increase in travel volumes over 2021, AAA reported. That also would approach 2017 travel levels.

“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that. Reservations for flights, hotels, and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”

About 1.96 million Floridians, or 90%, are expected to travel by automobiles, AAA reported. Thursday, May 26 and Friday, May 27 are expected to be the busiest traffic days, AAA said.

More than 39.2 million Americans are expected to travel, including 34.9 million by car.

Air travel by Floridians is forecast to surge 28.2% over Memorial Day weekend 2021, and about 3 million Americans nationwide are expected to take to the skies, AAA said.

“With the type of volume we anticipate going forward, we still recommend the safety net of a travel agent and travel insurance,” Haas said. “Both are lifesavers if something unexpectedly derails your travel plans.”