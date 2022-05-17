GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inspired by her daughter, a North Carolina mom says she started the first Black-owned baby registry and business is booming. She says starting the business has also helped solve a problem she needed to fix.

Tara Darnley and her husband Carl started the one-stop shop when their daughter started teething at just 2 months old, which is too young to hold traditional teething toys.

"Just being able to shop from just one place as a parent is so, so crucial. And it’s needed it, it helps you save time, energy and money having to look for all these products. We have to worry about our baby,” Darnley, CEO of Darylng & Co., said.

And every product she’s made has come from a need she’s recognized as a mom.

"As a mom, making products for my kids from a sippy cup that doesn't mold, to an affirmation card because I want to remind them their Black is beautiful, and for other moms to see that you can do it and still be a mom and still do all the things and none of them takes away from your titles," Darnley said.

Her son and daughter are homeschooled and come to work with her most days. They also play a big role in her business, inspiring many of the products.

"Like with him, with the bowls, like throwing a bowl across the room. And we’re like, 'OK, let's make it suction so he won’t throw the bowl around the room,'" she said.

They also help with product development.

"And for us too, one, get our kids' opinion on products we’re making because they are our ideal customer, right? We’re making products for other children just like them," Darnley said.

