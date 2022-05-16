TAMPA, Fla. — Most stock indexes are down 15-20% this year, as experts continue to warn of a coming recession by this fall or early next year.

But Bob Doyle, President of Doyle Wealth Management says the downturn may give you opportunities for you retirement and 401k.

“If you are a long-term investor and you are still accumulating resources and investments for retirement, truly you want to keep doing what you are doing,” Doyle said.

What You Need To Know Financial experts continue to watch stocks, warn of possible recession



Bob Doyle, President of Doyle Wealth Management says the downturn may give you opportunities



Doyle: Long-term investors should stay the course and still accumulate resources and investments for retirement

As the market cools off compared to this time last year, some may be worried about their perceived loss in long-term investments.

However experts say for long-term investors that have no plans to pull money out of the market, lower prices means this is the time to plan for the future, and potentially by more.

“Dividend stocks that grow their dividends faster than inflation,” said Doyle. “Large blue-chip common stocks are on sale right now. They can go lower, but right now we can buy at prices we haven't seen in 12 months. That has traditionally been a better long term performer than commodities."

Doyle did have one warning for people that are stashing money in savings accounts.

He said savings should only be seen as an emergency fund, not an investment in itself.

Doyle says with the current inflation trajectory that is out-pacing an annual interest rate of 1-2% money sitting in the bank is doing nothing to build your wealth.