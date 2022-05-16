NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - In North Adams, residents know Renee Tessier for her restaurant, Renee’s Diner, but now she’s taking on a new challenge and opening a home goods store called LifestyleR.

“I’ve renovated a couple homes, I’ve renovated campers that I’ve owned, and everyone says, ‘come renovate my house’ or ‘come decorate my house,’” said Tessier. “And I just decided why not make it on a bigger scale and open a retail store.”

Tessier’s work with home décor actually dates back over two decades, and she’s refurbished all the furniture she’ll be selling.

“This one was a gun cabinet that I cut off the bottom and I built another base, so this one took a little bit longer,” said Tessier, referring to one of the pieces in her store. “And this was a really old antique dresser that I sanded down and whitewashed.”

LifestyleR is in the Berkshire Emporium on Main Street and is one of several small businesses opening in downtown this week.

Tessier is excited to be part of what she hopes is a new start for the area.

“North Adams is coming back strong,” said Tessier. “We have stores to shop in, we have places to eat. We welcome the tourism and the local community to come and grow with us.”

The store will have a soft opening starting on Tuesday before the big grand opening celebrations, happening this weekend.