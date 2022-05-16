BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — AAA reports Florida gas prices are now at record highs, with the state average at $4.49 a gallon, up thirty cents in the past week.

What You Need To Know Florida gas prices are at an all-time high, according to AAA



Transit riders claim that gas prices are too high in relation to bus ticket prices



Space Coast Transit is up 6%

The Space Coast Area Transit has seen a six percent increase in ridership over this time last year, according to SCAT Director Terry Jordan, due to the high costs at the pump.

Jordan said they've also seen an increase in riders parking their car in the Cocoa transit center lot, then hopping on a bus to get to work or run their errands.

David Stange rides the SCAT bus daily after his car broke down. Unfortunately, he can't afford to replace it, but said even if it was running he would still take the bus because it's cheaper right now with gas prices at an all-time high.

"Gas prices are ridiculous, and they're going nowhere but up," Stange said.

For Stange, taking the bus is the only way he can afford to get to his two jobs.



"$1.50 versus $10 to get to Melbourne now, it's a no-brainer," he said.

Jordan expects to see more people use public transportation due to the high gas prices.

The prices are impacting the bus system too. Diesel is at an all-time high soaring to more than $5 a gallon. But Space Coast Area Transit leaders say the public service will not be raising fares and must absorb the extra cost.

"We do not pass on the price to our customers," Jordan said. "We don't have the intention of raising fares or anything of that nature."

SCAT is also experiencing a bus driver shortage, they are down 18 positions of the 120 needed to run the system.​