WORCESTER — Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company has been serving up pints in Worcester for six years.

The Millbrook Street brewery celebrated their anniversary Saturday with a party and plenty of beer.

The event featured live music, food trucks, axe throwing and local vendors.

The dog-friendly brewery says they're America's first and only all-imperial brewery, making beers which range from 8% to 12%.

Their new chief commercial officer credits the great staff for six years of growth and making the day possible.

"Everyone's such a team player. As we were trying to get things going the last few weeks leading up to it, all day yesterday, and bright and early this morning it was all hands on deck — everyone working to get this thing set up. That's the kind of environment you want to be in," Colleen Quinn said. "In terms of our special releases today, our anniversary beer is a single hop beer with a new hop that we've never used before, the Motueka hop. That's tasting really good, super fresh. So that's what I'm drinking today."

Greater Good beers can be found in stores all over the state

Their next big event will be a Father's Day Fest on Sunday, June 19.