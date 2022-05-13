AUSTIN, Texas — Angelica Song had no idea when she posted a video on TikTok pleading with her followers to help her parents' restaurant from closing down that it would go viral.

But it’s not only attracting attention, it’s sparking a new conversation about the impacts Austin’s rapid growth are having on small businesses.

What You Need To Know Angelica Song’s video post about her parents' restaurant has more than 500,000 views



Poke Bay on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin is one of several business the owners of which say the university is ending their leases in October



A UT spokesperson said the move is to provide additional housing and advance “our educational mission”

Her parents own Poke Bay. It’s located in the heart of the campus of the University of Texas at Austin and is beloved by students, facility and locals.

In her TikTok video, she says UT bought the building and is kicking her family out. Since her post on Tuesday, it’s received more than 500,000 views across multiple platforms. In the past few days, the outpouring of support from students and the community has been overwhelming for Paul and Priscilla Song.

“It is crazy,” Paul Song said.

The customers are nonstop.

Normally during this time, Paul Song says business is slowing down. Now there are lines out the door.

“The UT community responding to whatever happened, and can’t be more thankful than that,” he said.

Canh Ngủyen is one of the customers patiently waiting outside the restaurant. The UT student said he came after he saw the TikTok video. He’s not even a regular customer, but he hates seeing small businesses leave campus.

“It was really sad to see because these places give a lot of culture to the campus,” Nguyen said.

Paul Song was so slammed with customers, he barely got a break to talk to Spectrum News 1. He told us UT is non-renewing their lease, which ends in October, but they decided to terminate their lease at the end of May since the summer is when business dies down.

“Our hands are pretty tied now, financially and location-wise,” he said.

Before COVID-19, the couple was looking at selling their company. Now they are just getting back on their feet after surviving the pandemic.

While her parent’s restaurant is getting all the attention, this is isn’t the first time a local business has faced displacement because of gentrification, rising rent or rapid growth. Poke Bay also isn’t the only business impacted by the university's latest development.

Next door, Kung Fu Tea owner Matt Gong isn’t as busy. He operates one of the other businesses on the block that got a lease termination letter.

“We’re in the dark,” Gong said. “All we’ve gotten was a letter from their lawyer that said get out by this October.”

Gong says he was the last “new kids on the block.” His lease wasn’t up until October of 2023, and now it’s ending a year early. Gong said that with Austin’s permitting process and rent prices, it will take probably about a year to reopen.

"It’s just kind of this problem that’s ongoing,” he said. “And the way they’re addressing it is by stomping out little, small mom-and-pop shops like us.”

Spectrum News 1 reached out to UT. The university declined an on-camera interview or answer our questions.

A spokesperson sent us this statement:

“As the university continues to find ways to serve our students, provide additional housing options, and advance our educational mission, we acknowledge the challenges created by our growth – especially combined with Austin’s growth. We appreciate the role local businesses have in our campus community, and we will engage them in conversations about other university options for relocation.”

After asking for further clarification, a spokesperson directed us to the university’s strategic plan as the best source of our future plans. It did not have any specific details about the property on Guadalupe Street.

Commissioner for the City of Austin’s College Student Commission Edwin Bautista said available and affordable campus housing is a major issue at UT.

“The reason I didn’t live on campus is because it was more expensive,” he said.

Bautista is a graduate student at the School of Architecture. His degree is in regional planning. He says displacement of local businesses is a problem the university needs to do better at preventing. As part of the College Student Commission, he says student housing is one of the most pressing issues.

“It’s important for them to really have a community conversation and understand what the community wants and not just what’s best for UT,” he said.

As for Paul Song and his neighbors, the future is very much unknown. They are hoping this outcry from the community will help, but as of now, nothing has changed.

Gong says when he first asked the university to reduce their rent or help with relocation, they said no, but since the TikTok video, he said, UT told him they are going to try to help relocate businesses to one of university’s properties.

“But how affordable is that gonna be, I don’t know,” he said.

If UT Austin does help them move, Paul Song said, location matters.

“If we were to relocate somewhere else, how could it be competitive or comparable to this particular spot,” he said.

Even if the they sell out of poke bowls every day, Paul Song says it won’t delay the inevitable. Come May 31, they’ll be closing up shop.

Whether Poke Bay will relocate and reopen, the Songs really don’t know.