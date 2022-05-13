WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, you will find Lisa Ferry unloading frozen beef at the West Allis Farmers Market.

Ferry runs Fer-Li Grass Fed Beef from her farm located southwest of Oshkosh. Three days a week, she makes the nearly 80 mile trek to sell her steaks and ground beef.

It takes a lot of work, but Ferry said she enjoys it.

“I have the best of both worlds, the solitude and the friendliness of the customers and the market vendors,” Ferry said.

This year, Ferry expects it to cost significantly more for her to travel to the farmers market with gas prices the highest they have been in over a decade.

“I try to stop at the gas stations that have the cheapest gas,” she said. “Even a few cents saves you a few dollars at the end of the month and end of the year.”

Ferry said some producers have raised prices on products or added a fuel surcharge to make up for the cost.

At this point, she said she has not had to take that step.

Mounting costs are a worry for other market vendors as well.

Gene Webb owns North Shore Boulangerie, a French bakery with a brick and mortar location in Shorewood, as well as a farmer’s market business.

Webb said while fuel costs are a concern for him as well, ingredient prices are most top of mind.

“My flour prices doubled last week without notice,” said Webb. “You are just swinging at the balls as they come.”

While vendors like Ferry and Webb are concerned about rising costs cutting into their profit, both said they plan to continue operating at farmers markets throughout the summer.