GREENSBORO, N.C. — The People's Market in Greensboro recently opened for its eighth season.
Organizers said the market helps address food insecurity in the Glenwood area and empower local entrepreneurs.
Last year, the market helped match more than $6,000 in SNAP benefits for customers. It is funded through vendor fees, grants and donations.
"It's helpful because it's more food going into people's families and circulating in the community," said People's Market manager Shante Woody, who began selling baked goods at the market six years ago.
All People's Market products are handmade and homegrown.
The market runs every Thursday through October.