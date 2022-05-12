WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Inflation has been hitting the pocketbook and grocery stores felt the impacts from the supply chain issues. It has left customers needing to shop a bit differently.

Ted Giannattasio is a frequent shopper at Outpost Natural Foods in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He said he noticed an increase in his grocery bill by about 30%.

“The ridiculous jump we’ve seen over everything,” said Giannattasio. “It’s getting hard.”

He's had to plan out a menu and look for sales when shopping.

“Working harder, buying less, trying to shop frugally without wasting gas from driving store to store to save a nickel,” said Giannattasio.

Margaret Mittelstadt is the director of community relations for Outpost Natural Foods. She said she does not expect the food shortages or price increases to change anytime soon.

“Grocery retailers are struggling to find balance in this scenario right now,” said Mittelstadt.

She recommended to look for sales and plan recipes in advance, along with getting creative or trying something new.

“Try meat-free dinners,” said Mittelstadt. “Meatless Mondays. Experiment a little. Have fun.”

She said if you do find a sale, buy in bulk and preserve those items by canning or freezing them.