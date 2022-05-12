TAMPA — A report by global commercial real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield estimates that the cost of retail space rentals has increased by approximately 10% since the pandemic.

It's a stat that affects all businesses, but particulary those in underserved areas. The Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa has focused on fighting poverty and blight with affordable housing and business development since the early 1990's.

According to CEO Earnest Coney Jr., the CDC has matched hundreds of residents with homes they can afford, provided job training and has kept businesses in East Tampa. Through subsidies and having its own construction team it has been able to cut costs.

Coney says those funds have gone right back into the community and not just for those below the average median income.

"If you heard something like a habitat (for humanity) or rebuilding mostly they focus on the 80 percent AMI, but we also want to make sure we have very strong communities with mixed incomes," said Coney Jr. "So we're one of the few organIzations that focuses on the 80% AMI but also the teachers, the firefighters, which are higher. We want to make sure we have stable communities as well."

The CDC's East Tampa Business Center offers retail rental space below market value.

Rene Brown comes from a family of entrepreneurs. She founded Tampa's Ladies of the Sea Restaurant nearly two decades ago.

Before, the restaurant was known for its savory dishes and refreshing drinks, but Brown says she almost lost everything.

Things turned around when she met a partner with the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa who offered her retail space at a lower cost.

"They helped me relocate my business at a time when I was getting ready to give up," said Brown.



Rent at the plaza averages between $500 to $1,000 a month and has helped her keep her company afloat.

She's seen the demand for her business continue to grow, so much so that she is considering expanding with another location in North Hillsborough County.

She's trying to make that a reality.

"A lot of the people that I see that are in restaurant businesses are converting to food trucks," she said. "That you could start a restaurant at $20,000 now that is tripled now due to the economy."

Though inflation rates are expected to change, Brown is settled with an affordable retail lease that allows her to earn revenue.