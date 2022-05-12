The Biddeford City Council, which has earmarked nearly $750,000 of federal pandemic funds for investment in local projects, is asking the public to submit proposals for how to use the money.

The funds are the remainder of $9.7 million the city has been granted by the federal government through the American Rescue Act, said Abigail Smallwood, the city’s community development director.

According to a memo to the city council earlier this year, the federal government began sending money to the city in the spring of 2021. Smallwood said the city has followed the government’s guidelines, focusing largely on emergency staff back pay and filling in gaps of lost revenue caused by the pandemic.

“Those are the two biggest categories,” she said.

According to Smallwood, the city council and its finance committee have decided to devote the remaining funds to those facing “negative economic impacts.” Smallwood said the federal umbrella designation covers households, small businesses, nonprofits and some local industries.

“Those are eligible uses,” she said. “We’ve seen negative impacts in all of these categories.”

The city’s pre-application deadline is Monday, June 6, at 4 p.m.

“The pandemic has disrupted the lives, financial security and quality of life of many in our community, and it is hoped that these funds can be utilized to stabilize organizations and entities upon which many of our residents depend for security and core needs of day-to-day living,” Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant said in a press release.

The city is accepting proposals “from candidates that aim to advance community-driven solutions to recovery that deliver equitable outcomes and transformative change.”

Smallwood said all proposals are welcome, but she suspects the city will hear from groups seeking funds for educational programs, affordable housing and those wanting to address homelessness.

According to the release, aid and investments will be targeted toward organizations with the greatest needs and aligned with the priorities of people most impacted by the pandemic and resulting economic crises.

To learn more about Biddeford’s program, click here.