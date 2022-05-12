A deadly April shooting in Syracuse’s busy Armory Square has left business owners combatting a blow to the area’s reputation that it’s an area safe to be.

While gun violence continues to hit New York cities, one business owner in Armory Square wants visitors and residents alike to continue to enjoy their homes and invest in its benefits.

Kyle Patchett, who owns Forum Barber Shop and came back to Syracuse after working in the industry in New York City, is as passionate about the neighborhood as he is about his craft.

“Maybe it’s more difficult, but this is really what I envisioned, is to just really be a part of a downtown setting,” said Patchett.

The destination neighborhood has not been immune to crime or a rash of gun violence over the last year in New York. That hit a climax on a Friday night in mid-April when a shooting left one man dead and four people injured.

“Living in Brooklyn for a little bit, I felt like I was seasoned enough with anything that could happen in a city that I wasn’t worried at all really,” said Patchett. “So I never anticipated anything like that happening."

Local businesses are now dealing with the fallout of what Patchett describes as “bad PR” that has left him and some other business owners frustrated.

Patchett pointed to some media coverage of the shooting that specifically named businesses he said unfairly made some people think are dangerous.

Patchett said a lack of urgency from local authorities is also part of the problem he’s facing.

“I feel like, as soon as you criticize the police, you get put into a box of like, you’re far left and you want to defund the police and what-not. And that’s not the case,” said Patchett. “I’m asking for the opposite. We don’t want more police. We want them to do their jobs effectively.”

Taking his concerns to a meeting between other business owners and Syracuse police after the shooting, Patchett said Armory Square’s reputation can bounce back.

One outcome from the meeting was an increase in police presence in Armory Square.

It’s a reputation, Patchett said, that the city’s economy needs to rely on.

“Businesses here make the neighborhood, and we attract people to live here,” he said. “If we fail, the neighborhood fails. The city can’t afford that.”