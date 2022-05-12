CINCINNATI — A family-owned bread business called it quits this spring after nearly 40 years. Another family-owned business bought it in order to save the bread recipes and continue serving it at their restaurant.

At Pompilio’s, bread is essential to the restaurant.

“We go through a couple hundred loaves a week,” said Mike Mazzei, one owner of Pompilio’s.

That’s because the bread maker specially made the recipe for the nearly 90-year-old Italian restaurant.

“We’d like our own Italian bread,” Mazzei said. “So he put together this bread for us. It’s soft Italian bread.”

The bread was made by the owners of Giminetti Baking Company, but after 37 years in business, they closed.

Mazzei and the owners of Pompilio’s had another idea.

“We went to Giminetti’s and said, ‘Can we at least have the recipe? Can you teach us how to bake it?’” he said. “That discussion basically progressed into, ‘Well, what are you going to do with the rest of your equipment?’ and ‘Maybe we should buy it.’”

Mazzei said they also asked for the name, the recipes and the customer list from Giminetti’s.

Pompilio’s is already in the manufacturing business, making sauces and other products. Striking a deal with Giminetti’s seemed like the logical thing to do.

“We’ve been a user of the product for many years,” Mazzei said. “We’re on the manufacturing side. We’ve been manufacturing and delivering to restaurants and retailers. So we kind of know both ends of the business. We think it’s a really good fit for what we’re up to.”

Now things at Pompilio’s may remain the same with customers able to enjoy a meal with a basket of the custom bread.