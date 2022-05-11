The Central Florida Expressway Authority is considering spending millions of dollars to protect the environment surrounding the controversial Split Oak Forest toll road project. Part of an expansion of the Osceola Parkway would cut right through Split Oak Forest.

What You Need To Know There is a proposal to put a toll road through Split Oak Forest



Locals hope the highway will ease traffic congestion in the area



People want to protect the land that is currently empty

The expansion is designed to relieve traffic congestion in the rapidly growing Lake Nona area. But critics have raised environmental concerns, and say allowing the expansion through the Split Oak Forest allows a dangerous precedent for other nature conservation areas.

The resolution would require the agency to elevate parts of the toll road, prohibit a widening of the road in the future, and include wildlife crossings and several other measures to protect the environment. CFX board member and Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine says he’s been working on the environmental measures for a year and a half, and is bringing them forward as the project is reaching the final stages of approval.

While the project has critics, others are looking forward to relief the expansion could bring from growing traffic congestion in the Lake Nona area. Pedro Espinal, who works at Jaca’s Barber Shop off Narcoosse Road, says traffic congestion on Narcoossee often prevents customers from getting to haircut appointments on time.

“The area’s growing so everyday we have more construction, more people moving into the area,” said Espinal. “So if it takes that to alleviate and have better traffic then it’s going to be all worth it.”

The environmental safeguards proposed would cost about $13 million over the course of thirty years.