TAMPA, Fla. — As the nationwide baby formula shortage continues, many parents are desperately searching for formula for their infant.

Because of the shortage, primarily the result of a massive recall, many stores are having trouble keeping their shelves sticked.



According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the FDA is working “around the clock” to address the shortage, pushing manufacturers to increase production.

In the meantime, Spectrum Bay News 9 sought the advice of a Bay Area pediatrician. Dr. Lisa Cronin, with Children’s Medical Center in Tampa, said not to panic.

Cronin explained that baby formula brands are interchangeable, as long as you look for the same type when you make the switch.

“There are many different equivalents of almost identical formulas in different brands. As long as you are switching to the same type of formula, you can go completely cold turkey,” Dr. Cronin says. “Take Enfamil Gentle Ease for example. So Enfamil Gentle Ease and Similac Pro Total Comfort are actually different companies but almost the identical formula.”

Often, the container colors between brands will remain the same, even when it comes to a generic brand, helping you spot a potential replacement more easily.

Your baby may notice a difference in taste, but Dr. Cronin said there shouldn’t be any digestive issues with a switch.

Of course, with so many brands and types out there, it can be overwhelming. Dr. Cronin said when in doubt, contact your pediatrician, who can give you a list of potential brands and types to switch too. She also advises you to call your pediatrician if your infant is on a hypoallergenic formula, as choices are more restrictive.

Dr. Cronin said under no circumstances should you dilute your baby’s formula to make it last longer. Not only will that affect caloric intake, but is also changes electrolyte levels and can lead to severe health issues, including seizures. Dr. Cronin also advises parents to avoid substituting formula with cow or goat milk for the same reasons.

Even though pediatrician offices are also running low on formula samples, Dr. Cronin said to reach out to yours to see if they have appropriate samples for your infant in stock.

Many offices may also have information on shipments heading to area stores, as well as contact with sales representatives who can help.