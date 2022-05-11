Chick-fil-A is opening a second location in the Capital Region, and customers won't need a plane ticket to purchase food.

The Clifton Park Planning Board approved a plan to allow the restaurant to open in the old Pier 1 Imports location on Clifton Park Center Road.

It's been highly anticipated as the only Chic-fil-A open in the Capital Region is in Albany International Airport, and in order to access it, customers need to first pass through Transportation Security Administration checks.

The new site will be 5,000 square feet and feature a drive-thru.

No word yet on when ground will be broken or when it will officially open.