QUEENS — As the beach season is set to roll in, work begins at Caracas on Beach 106th Street — a concession stand that's been on the peninsula since 2011, just a year before Hurricane Sandy destroyed the boardwalk.

“Every summer has been something that we have been going through: either sand replenishment, a pipe where the sand gets replenished and pumped, or the boardwalks being disconnected because of Sandy, you know, erosion, which affected us a few years ago where 10 blocks of a beach had to be closed,” said the owner of Caracas, Maribel Araujo. “So, you know, every summer, there is a new challenge.”

This summer may be no different. The city's parks department has confirmed it’s finalizing beach closures for this summer as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to build resiliency groins, also called jetties. They’re perpendicular lines of rocks designed to prevent storm erosion.

While Rockaway residents and businesses have called for the resiliency measures for decades, the timing could be devastating to business owners like Araujo.

“On weekdays when it's 90 degrees we are super, super busy and we count every single day of the summer in order to make the money that we need to pay rent. And, you know, not knowing what's going to happen also impacts the capacity of businesses to employ people,” said Araujo.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said in a statement, “Closing any stretch of beach during the busy summer season would be economically disastrous and antithetical to our efforts to rejuvenate the peninsula in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joann Ariola represents the Rockaways in the City Council and says the Parks Department says the City Park Department has not informed City Council of any large scale closures.

“After having conversations with our local parks department administration, there are plans for beach closures for the beach season throughout perhaps late July, which really takes up an entire beach season,” said Ariola.

According to the Army Corps website, that construction is set to finish during the summer of 2024. Ariola said construction during the summer should be halted, especially in the most accessible and popular areas of the beach for all New Yorkers.

“They would have to walk anywhere from, from any point — that any of those means of transportation leaves them off, almost a quarter of a mile to reach a beach accessible for swimming,” said Ariola.

Araujo said businesses need those beachgoers after COVID destroyed revenue for the past two years.

“We all look forward to and plan in the fall and winter to have a great spring and a great summer. I want the jetties to be built. It makes all the sense in the world as part of the protection, but we need to understand that it is summer and we need to adapt and allow the peninsula to get the summer it deserves,” said Araujo.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement that it is willing to be as flexible as possible with work schedules to ensure that the work does not pose any safety concerns for beachgoers, but, ultimately, it is the city of New York that decides on beach closures.