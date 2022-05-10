MILWAUKEE — When you walk into Milwaukee Pretzel Company’s factory on the city’s far northwest side, dozens of employees can be found twisting pretzel dough by hand.

Meanwhile, other staff members can be seen carefully measuring out flour and butter in perfect proportions.

Company co-owner Matt Wessel said several of the key ingredients used every day are costing them as much as 50% more than they did a few years ago. Wessel said it is getting harder and hard to predict prices.

“Flour is variable, so that is changing every day. Butter has gone up quite a bit,” said Wessel.

It isn’t just ingredient prices that have risen either.

“The cost of boxes has gone up significantly, one that is not as tangible is freight, the cost to move product has gone up quite a bit,” Wessel said.

Milwaukee Pretzel Company has made some change to combat inflation. While there isn’t much they can do about ingredient prices, they have been in regular contact with their suppliers to make sure they are getting ingredients at the best cost.

In addition, Wessel said they have made some adjustments to their distribution. That included mandating higher minimums for shipping.

“We can go to a buyer and say don’t buy one pallet, buy two or three because that makes the per case shipping price cheaper,” said Wessel.