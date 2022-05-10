MEBANE, N.C. — Employees of a Mebane distribution center continue to be paid despite operations being shut down, according to a Gildan spokesperson.

What You Need To Know

Mebane plant employees are receiving paychecks even with operations at a standstill

The Gildan Mebane Distribution Center has been shut down since last Friday due to tornado damage

There is no timeline to reopen the facility

Documents show factory closure was set for June 30

A tornado damaged the Gildan Mebane Distribution Center on Friday evening. High winds blew out an external wall, which has forced cleanup crews to remove debris since Saturday morning.

Genevieve Gosselin, a Gildan spokesperson said the company, based in Montreal, does plan to resume work at the distribution center and is only waiting on state safety officials for clearance.

In a statement, Gosselin said: “We do not have any specific timeline as to when that will be possible, but we are hoping it will be within the next two weeks.”

Reopening the facility may be unnecessary if workers receive paychecks through the end of next month. Before an act of nature halted production last week, the plant was already set to close June 30 based on a WARN notice filed with the state.

Several inspectors must determine if the structure is safe to enter before “the power and gas can be turned back on” at the plant.

"The construction team hired by the building owner is currently completing repairs to the external wall,” Gosselin said. “In the meantime, we are continuing to pay our employees.”

The letter sent to the North Carolina Department of Commerce showed at least 128 employees will be affected by the summer closure.

Orange County Emergency Services Director Kirby Saunders said 30 employees were inside the distribution center Friday when the winds ripped off large chunks of an exterior wall. Saunders confirmed no one was injured.