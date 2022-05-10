Well over two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, just 8% of Manhattan office workers have returned to work in-person five days a week, according to a new poll.

The survey, published by the Partnership for New York City and conducted from mid-April to the beginning of May, found that 38% of Manhattan office workers are currently at their workplace on any given weekday.

While the share of fully remote office employees dropped from 54% in late October 2021 to 28% as of late April, it appears a hybrid work model isn’t going away.

Nearly 80% of the more than 160 CEOs surveyed indicated that they would continue to embrace a hybrid work model, even after the pandemic comes to an end.

It’s a stark shift from pre-pandemic times, when just 6% of those employers offered a hybrid work model.

In-person office work in Manhattan, however, may see a boost after Labor Day. Businesses leaders polled said they expect to see 49% of workers return to the office on an average weekday in September 2022.

Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly encouraged employers to bring their workers back to the office, saying they’re crucial to the city’s economic recovery.