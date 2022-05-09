CHILTON, Wis. — Austin Rauen has been building airport snow removal equipment for the past 11 years.

Much of the custom equipment he works on at MB Companies Inc. in Chilton varies to meet customers’ specific orders.

What You Need To Know MB Companies Inc. expanded its Chilton production facility and headquarters int he summer of 2021



It’s seeking more than 25 people for jobs including assembler and welder



The company has three plants in and around Chilton.

That’s something Rauen, an electrician, likes.

“It’s something different every day,” he said. “It’s never the same thing. It keeps changing all the time.”

The business completed an expansion of its production facility and offices in Chilton last summer.

That’s something company officials said reflects the growth of the company which was acquired by Aebi Schmidt Group about four years ago.

MB’s equipment — with options to clear snow using brushes, plows and snow blowers — is found on airports around North and South America and well as other parts of the world.

Growth has MB Companies looking to fill more than 25 jobs in the main operation.

Chris Wallander, MB’s director operations for airport equipment, said open positions range from assembly and welding, to fabrication and working in the stock room.

MB has three facilities between Chiton and New Holstein.

MB’s Airport CEO, Doug Blada, said the plant expansion and search for more staff are reflective of the company’s growth over the past decade.

“When you watch the nightly news, whenever there’s a major snow storm, especially in the northeast, there’s the picture of the airport and the trucks going down the runway,” he said. “Ten years ago maybe we saw something of ours, but today, there’s a real good chance it’s our equipment made here in Wisconsin.”

The company is willing to train prospective employees.

“We’re looking for people who are mechanically inclined who are able to learn our process,” Wallander said. “You don’t really need to have a lot of experience, but be willing to learn when you come in.”

It’s equipment built by people like Rauen.

“Actually, I’m the one that usually starts them too. It’s a good feeling when they leave here,” he said. “You work on it for a whole week straight and then by the time it’s out of here it’s ready to go. Somebody checks it all over and that’s it, it’s on a truck and it leaves."