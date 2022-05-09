Finding New York State's best burger is down to a few finalists in a statewide competition, with two right here in the Central New York region.

Ale N' Angus Pub in Syracuse and Brewer Union Cafe in Brewerton are among four finalists in the competition hosted by the New York Beef Council.

At Angus, they're cooking up what they're calling the "Holy Smokers Burger." It's a half pound burger topped with smoked brisket, cheese, onion straws and homemade barbeque sauce on a pretzel roll.

Ale N' Angus staff members said they're always experimenting with new recipes.

Good morning on this Monday. Are you hungry? Coming up on Your Morning on @SPECNews1CNY we’re highlighting one of the 4 finalists in the @NYBeefCouncil Burger Competition! We’ve got details as restaurants go head to head later today for the “Best Burger” title! pic.twitter.com/O5M4ikVr5R — Brad Vivacqua (@Brad_Vivacqua) May 9, 2022

"At the end of the day, we try to run it as a special for the week to see how it goes. If it does well, then it makes the list of contenders, possibly. And, this one here, definitely made the list," said Ale N' Angus Owner Matt Beach.

Ale N' Angus has won the competition three out of four years and is currently the defending champ.

In addition to Brewer Union Cafe, other finalists include Illusive Restaurant and Bar in Rensselaer and Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis.

The four finalists will compete in a burger cook-off at 1:00 p.m. at Onondaga Community College.