MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two brothers are trying something different to try and get more people eating pizza. They’re putting pickles and marshmallows on it.

They've become known for their pickle pizzas that are topped with pickles, pepperoni, onions and spices



The brothers have been experimenting with marshmallow pizzas and other toppings like pulled pork

The Scotts have been in the pizza business for the last 13 years.

“It’s all homemade," Shane Scotts said. "We make our own dough. We make our own sauce.. We put a lot into this."

They said a classic cartoon and a sandwich gave them a different idea.

“From a steak hoagie, we make our own buns from our dough, pizza sauce pickle, onion, cheese, so I decided to try it on a pizza and went from there,” Brandon Scott said.

Pickles with pepperoni, pickles with onion and spices: it’s one of their main menu items at "The Slice'" in Middletown, and it's helping them stay in business.

“When people find out we do pickles on a pizza, it’s like, 'yeah we gotta try this', and then we have our customers who stay because of it,” Shane said.

He said it was the Ninja Turtles cartoon that came to mind when they started adding another topping, too.

“We actually do a pizza with marshmallows on it, and it’ll make you think twice, like do I like this? Do I not like this? It’s like bittersweet and the marshmallow’s burned,” Shane said.

The brothers said they’re not done yet.

“We’ve done pulled pork pizza. We’ve done a chili pizza before," Brandon said. "We try to keep it unique and different things every once in a while."

They said they're hoping the different toppings will be enough to expand. So far, they’ve opened an area next door for open-mic nights, and they said it might just be pickles or something else they come up with that get more people coming.