OSHKOSH, Wis. — EAA AirVenture is just a few months away, and they need a lot of seasonal staff to make sure things run smoothly.

From grounds crews to security to concessions, EAA needs to fill around 750 positions for the week of the event in July.

Judy Smith works in the camper registration area during AirVenture each year. Smith, who is retired, said it offers her a fun work environment without a major time commitment.

Most of all, she enjoys watching people have a good time.

“They are just so passionate about it,” said Smith. “The stories they have, it is just a lot of fun,”

Dawn Sonnenberg is responsible for hiring at EAA.

Sonnenberg said one of the things that makes jobs during AirVenture more appealing is the flexibility it offers, including for retirees, teachers, teens as young as 14, and anyone else with some free time over the summer.

Still, she said hiring so many people is a major undertaking.

“In roughly four months we are producing a full-blown company with adding that many bodies to our team here,” Sonnenberg said.

EAA will be hosting several hiring events, including one from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh.

To learn more about the hiring events, as well as more about how to apply for available jobs, visit the EAA hiring website.