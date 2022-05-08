WORCESTER, Mass. – It was a busy day for a local doughnut shop on "508 Day."

508 is the area code for Worcester and parts of Central Massachusetts. To celebrate, Glazy Susan offered a special brioche doughnut with a heart-shaped sugar cookie, vanilla glaze and dark green sprinkles on top to look like the City of Worcester's seal. The shop was also celebrating Mother's Day. They had six different doughnuts, including some shaped like hearts, and others with "mom" on them.

"I mean, we get a lot of really good feedback for the Mother's Day one, because we did a preorder for it," said store manager Gabrielle Noe. "So everybody liked how they looked. And then the 508 doughnut's a return donut. So we did it for 508 Day last year too. So, that's one that we like so much we brought it back."

They started the day with 800 doughnuts of all varieties and they did not last long. Before noon, many, like the mother's day doughnuts, had already sold out.