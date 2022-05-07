MEBANE, N.C. — Bricks, plastic foam, sheet metal and insulation were scattered Saturday outside a textile factory where operations could end sooner than expected.

Crews on Saturday morning cleaned up the debris after a tornado the night before tore apart the front wall of the Gildan distribution center in Mebane.

The National Weather Service on Saturday confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with peak winds at 105 mph touched down at 5:08 p.m. Friday and damaged the plant.

The textile plant employees must wait to learn if they will return to work at all.

A WARN Act Notice filed with the N.C. Department of Commerce revealed the facility will close for good June 30, 2022. The document sent to the state shows at least 128 employees will be affected.

With all production coming to a halt next month, Spectrum News 1 asked leaders at the Canadian-owned clothing brand if the storm damage would speed up the closure.

"At this point, it is too early for us to comment on the return to work date for our employees," Gildan spokeswoman Geneviève Gosselin said in a statement. "Our management team will take the weekend to assess the situation and decide on a move forward plan. Thank you for your understanding.”

Orange County Emergency Services Director Kirby Saunders said 30 employees were inside the distribution center Friday when the winds ripped off large chunks of an exterior wall. Saunders confirmed no one was injured.