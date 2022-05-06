STOUGHTON, Wis. — If you ever have time to stop into Coffee4ALL Bistro Cafe in Stoughton, you won’t find a typical coffee cafe. But what you will find is a taste of Kenya and a story of courage, hope and resilience.

Priscah Norton opened Coffee4All just a few weeks ago. She still needs to pinch herself because after the journey she has been on, she never thought it was possible.

“What can I say? It means everything,” Norton said. "The vision and the dreams that have come true.”

For Norton, those dreams began 15 years ago when she left Kenya and moved to Wisconsin. Seven years after becoming a U.S. citizen, she married the love of her life.

“The dream was for me and him to open this place,” she said.

Before Norton met her husband, Ray, owning her own coffee cafe was a dream she didn’t even know she had.

“What he saw to me, I never thought it would become true,” Norton said.

After a long battle with a rare disease called Scleroderma, Ray died shortly before the cafe opened.

“I don’t know wherever he is cheering me up because he wasn’t sure that I will be able to make it by myself, you know, and that’s why he was like, 'Do not stop. Keep pushing. Keep going, Priscah; I know you will make it,'” said Norton.

Now, Norton is using her grief to fuel her passion for baking. This gift in honor of Ray allows her to share her Kenyan roots to help lift and connect with her community.