ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It's a time to celebrate some of the health care workers who faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic.

Friday marks the beginning of National Nurses Week 2022.

"I would like for people to recognize that this isn't just a job," said Registered Nurse Sandra Vizer. "We do have a lot of specialized training and the skills that it takes."

Vizer, 26, began her career in nursing a year and a half ago. She works the night shift at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's cardiovascular intensive care unit.

"Working with some of the sicker kids and seeing our families through some difficult situations is definitely not always easy, but what kind of keeps me going and what I've learned to tell myself is that, although it can be really difficult, we have the opportunity to step in and really make a true impact on these people's lives during some of the most difficult moments in their lives," Vizer said.

For Vizer, that includes trying to spread a little cheer. It started back in December.

"There was one little girl in particular who was here, and her twin sister was upstairs in our NICU. They couldn't meet each other for quite awhile after they were born. So, I just took the opportunity to draw a little mural about sisterhood for that particular patient's room," Vizer said. "Just seeing how much her family loved it was kind of my motivation for continuing to do this for as many kids as I can."

Spectrum News caught up with Vizer as she drew a giraffe on the door of an eight-month-old girl named Ella.

Ella's mother, Maggie Coy, said she's in the hospital because she's having trouble getting over a cold. Ella has a critical congenital heart defect and has undergone two open heart surgeries with a third coming up. Coy said Vizer's drawings around the floor have helped raise the spirits of the whole family.

"It takes the sterileness of the hospital away. It makes it much more enjoyable," said Coy.

Coy grew emotional when asked about the work Vizer and her fellow nurses do all year long.

"The have gotten us through some of our worst days, and they go above and beyond anything we need," Coy said.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, Florida is not immune to challenges nursing faces nationwide, including when it comes to the health care worker shortage.

FHA projects Florida will face a shortage of more than 59,000 nurses by 2035. Reasons for this include exhaustion and burnout and the pandemic.

The association notes hospitals statewide are working on strategies to bolster their workforce.