Fans of Olivia Rodrigo and Oasis may be rejoicing Friday with the release of the top 10 most popular baby names in the United States.

The Social Security Administration released the top baby names of 2021, and the winners are: Olivia and Liam, once again.

Liam takes the top spot on the list for boys names for the fifth consecutive year, while Olivia wins out on the girls names list for the third year in a row.

In fact, only one name changed on both lists: Theodore beat out Alexander for the No. 10 spot on boys names.

“Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names,” the agency said in a release. “Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time--welcome to the club ‘Teddy!’”

Here's the top ten list of most popular boys and girls names, according to the SSA:

Top 10 girls names

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper



Top 10 boys names