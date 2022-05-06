LOGAN, Ohio — James Martin is the co-owner of the Columbus Washboard Company. More than a decade ago, he bought into the company and left his native south London to operate the current location in Hocking County.

What You Need To Know Columbus Washboard Company began in 1895 by Frederic Martin



The only remaining factory of its kind in North America produces 40,000 washboards per year



Logan has an annual Washboard Music Festival

“Ever since then, we’ve been manufacturing washboards just as they always have with the same machinery and, of course now, we’re very much a tourist attraction,” said Martin.

The company began in 1895 by Frederic Martin, and 127 years later, the only remaining factory of its kind in North America produces 40,000 washboards per year, a number that increased substantially since the pandemic.

Those who purchase the wood, metal or glass washboards use them for more than just decoration.

“We have a lot of peppers that buy them, who put them down in the basement with water and soap, and of course, we still have musicians who will use washboards,” said Martin.

In fact, Logan has an annual Washboard Music Festival, a celebration of the arts and Appalachian culture during Father’s Day weekend.

Martin, who is also the Community Communications Director for Hocking Hills tourism, said it’s important to keep this valuable history alive.

There are plans this summer to move the factory to a new building along Main Street, in downtown Logan.

“We’re moving into a former 5 & Dime, and it will be right in the heart of downtown Logan,” said Martin. “There wasn’t any reason for us to do anything other than have a small gift store and museum before. If we’re in the middle of the downtown, then obviously we’ll attract much more. This is the genuine Columbus Washboard Company, we’re super proud of that.”

Martin said he expects the Columbus Washboard Company will move its operation to the new location on Main Street in downtown Logan sometime in June.