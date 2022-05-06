CLEVELAND — Seven-year-old Riley Ford-Aarons along with her sisters, 6-year-old Raveah and 10-year-old Myah-Lynn opened their own store in the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor called the Skin District Store.

“We have all natural soaps,” Riley said, “All of the soaps help with something,”

Their moms, Deborah and Neicya Aarons are employed by their girls, who are the owners of the business.

“In 2020, I wanted to teach my girls finial literacy and finical freedom because I never really had that,” Deborah said. “We decided we were going to do a lemonade stand with lip balm and they did so good."

Deborah said the girls decided to add products to their store with the profits they earned.

Neicya is a licensed cosmetologist, and she can help the girls make products that are beneficial for different skin conditions.

“They started curating their own self-care products,” Neicya said. “Their first product was the coffee soap and the turmeric soap.”

Just about two weeks ago, the Skin District Store opened to the public at the Great Lakes Mall.

"I really love this business,” Riley said. “It’s all about natural self care and people getting better and better and we help a lot of customers.”

Each of the girls has found their own role within their business, and they said one of the best parts is getting to work with family.

“When we get, or go over one of our goals we get super excited,” Myah-lynn said. “We just end up celebrating, so we go and get ice cream.”

You can find the young business women in store on the weekends or look up their business on social media and online.

“Come support kids in business,” Raveah said. “We have all natural soaps.”