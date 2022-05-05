For the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January of last year, there will be a new permanent face at the podium at the White House's James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

President Biden announced Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will take the reins from Jen Psaki, becoming the first Black and openly gay woman to serve as White House Press Secretary.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," the president said in a statement. "Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration."

Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique, a French territory in the Caribbean, before moving to Queens Village in New York. She attended Kellenberg Memorial High School on Long Island before attending the New York Institute of Technology and Columbia University. After getting her masters at Columbia, she worked on the presidential campaigns of John Edwards and Barack Obama before going on to serve in the Obama Administration.

She later went on to work for Biden's successful presidential campaign in 2020 before being tapped as Principal Deputy Press Secretary. In May of last year, Jean-Pierre became the first openly gay person ever, and the first Black woman in decades, to lead a White House press briefing.

Psaki, who has served as the White House spokesperson since Biden's inauguration, will depart from her role on Friday, May 13. She has previously said that she would depart the White House at some point this year, and recent reports have suggested that she is mulling a new role with cable news outlet MSNBC.

“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room," Biden said. "I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward.”

In a Twitter thread, Psaki said she has "lots to say" about how grateful she is to the Bidens for allowing her to serve as the White House spokesperson, but said "today is about" Jean-Pierre and took time to praise the "remarkable woman who will soon be behind the podium every day."

"She will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary," Psaki said of Jean-Pierre. "Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible."

"She is passionate," Psaki wrote. "She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing Mom and human. Plus, she has a great sense of humor."

"One of our first conversations was about how to build a drama free team that focused on doing the job and also supporting each other while playing a role every day in rebuilding trust in government," Psaki concluded. "Grateful to have had her by my side. I can’t wait to see her shine as she brings her own style, brilliance and grace to the podium."