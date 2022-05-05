Visit Tampa Bay President and CEO Santiago Corrada said that if record-breaking tourism numbers continue this year, more hotels will need to be built in Tampa.

What You Need To Know Hotel revenue in March reached $120 million



$7 million in tourist development tax was collected in April



The occupancy rate in April was 95.8%

"We added more hotel rooms during the pandemic than during any other part of our history," Corrada said. "We added over 3,000 hotel rooms in two years during the pandemic, and it looks like we're going to need another 3,000 soon."

According to information from Visit Tampa Bay, the occupancy rate for Hillsborough County hotels in March was 85.7 percent and jumped to a whopping 95.8 percent in April. Corrada said the hotels were practically sold out for spring break.

"When you're in the high 80s and 90s, you're really pretty much sold out," he sad. "The future looks really, really bright as far as the numbers."​

Hotel revenue in March reached $120 million, which contributed to a historic year so far.

"In three months, January, February and March, over $300 million in hotel revenue," Corrada said. "Just to put that in perspective, $600 million is a benchmark. If you hit $600 million in a calendar year, in 12 months, you're considered a high-impact tourism destination in Florida."​

The data shows high inflation has not scared travelers away from visiting the Bay area. All of those visitors have filled the tourist tax development coffers to historic levels.

"We've never, ever, had a $7 million dollar month," Corrada said. "We were excited in January, when we hit $5 million and then in February, when we hit $6 million and now we're at $7 million, which is just incredible."​

The TDT money supports Raymond James Stadium, Amalie Arena and Tampa's Riverwalk. Visit Tampa Bay also gets a percentage to market and sell the destination.

"There's this broad impact that tourists make to a destination which goes beyond a lodging tax," said Corrada. "The jobs, the taxes raised, the amenities that are built that that we all enjoy."​

The TDT collections for the first seven months of the 2022 fiscal year has ballooned to more than $33 million, a 39% increase over the same period in fiscal year 2020 and an 89.5% increase compared to the 2021 fiscal year.