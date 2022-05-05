DALLAS — Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate (RHA) is hoping to get 1,000 new realtors on board to receive their real estate education for free and land a job with the broker after passing their test.

Rogers Healy, the CEO of RHA, is covering the cost of real state school for qualified candidates across Texas through the “License Launch” giveaway program, to kick start real estate careers for those enthusiastic about the industry.

“I am so excited to see where the License Launch program will take us this year,” Healy said. “It is so important for anyone interested in a real estate career to know that there is a support system behind them to keep them excited and motivated, and that support system is Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate.”

Reggie Jennings is an agent at RHA now. He’s an alum of the License Launch program and has since passed his test. Jennings noted there are long days when he has more than 10 showings, but he says the grind of his career doesn’t stop, and that’s what gives him purpose.

“It takes a lot of just consistency, tenacity, determination, dedication, because things fall through at times. I’ve had clients that, you know, decide to go other ways or things just don’t work out. We have to be able to accept the no’s. Just know that you only need one yes to get that deal done,” Jennings said.

While real estate draws many people with the promise of money, Jennings says it’s not that simple.

“I know that money is a big draw to people, but my one of my main philosophies and things I take to heart is being a value add. Anytime I talk to a client or prospective client, I never say let me help you buy a house. I say ‘How can I add value to your real estate needs?’ So I want to be transformational and not just strictly transactional.”

Your best interest is my priority❗️



There is value in hiring a Realtor when looking to buy, sell, or lease a home of any kind.



Here are some reasons why hiring me as your Realtor adds value to your real estate process:



📧: ReggieJ@Rogershealy.com

📲: 708-826-3333 (text/call) pic.twitter.com/w7lDGl1LB0 — Reggie Jennings (@RegJ_RealEstate) December 25, 2021

The real estate market is still hot and listings aren’t staying up long. But Healy says we can’t consider it a “boom” any longer.

“The real estate market is just kind of the new normal and ever since really mid-2020, we just have experienced a different influx of demand and when you cannot couple that with an influx of supply, you have a shortage. And so we’ve been experiencing this now for over two years, where you know the whole ‘when is it going to slow down?’ question has kind of become a thing of the past and now it’s ‘what can I afford?’” Healy said. “We’re seeing substantial growth all across Texas, but especially in DFW.”

The License Launch program covers the cost of schooling for prospective realtors across Texas to get them trained up and into the industry. Healy says his program weeds out prospective realtors who just don’t have what it takes to be successful. He says while there’s actually a surplus of realtors out there, the ones that last are full of drive and grit.

“Our culture [at RHA] is about showing up, literally and physically, and working and if we can go bring on 1,000 people a year just through this program alone, it’s going to eventually drown out the people that need to just have the toilet flushed,” Healy said. “There’s always going to be a surplus of realtors, but the average Realtor nationwide makes less than $11,000 per year. And they probably do that full time, which means they’re living a miserable lifestyle, which means they probably need to be a client and not an agent. So yeah, I think that we’re gonna definitely, eventually see this moment where we just go and kind of drown out these people that don’t need to be doing it, but that’s that’s part of being in sales is sometimes you got to learn the hard way on your own.”

At RHA, Healy says there’s always room to continue your training, even after joining the team. He says continuing to learn will make you an even more successful business owner.

“The difference between us and most companies is they let you just kind of sit around twiddling your thumbs and hope that your phone rings, but that’s the problem with real estate is that’s not how a salesperson needs to succeed,” Healy said. “I don’t think there’s a harder career than real estate. Everyone thinks it’s a drop in the bucket and it’s a cakewalk. It’s not. It’s super hard. It’s emotionally draining. It’s financially draining. You have to be out and about in the community, but more importantly, you have to be prepared that when you get that phone call, you know what you’re doing.”

For prospective realtors looking to sign up for the License Launch program with Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, go to https://www.rogershealy.com/join-rogers and click on “RHA License Launch Application.” Healy recommends applicants upload a video and show their personality, because the first thing you sell is yourself.