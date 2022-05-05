Inflation, supply chain issues and a shortage of workers are problems faced by businesses across the state and nation, and landscapers are no exception as they head into their busiest season of the year.

Avery Nimblette, the owner of Green Valley Landscaping in the Hudson Valley, is working hard, trying to meet demand. Through 20 years of business, he's seen ups and downs, but he’s never seen anything like this.

“We’ve seen a huge influx of people into the Ulster County area, and that’s led to a huge increase in our business,” said Nimblette, adding that his company's revenue has doubled over the last two years.

It may seem like a blessing, but he said the landscape is also littered with curses.

A worker shortage, in addition to inflation, is affecting the cost of doing business. Supply chain issues have been another thorn in the side of landscapers, especially as critical supplies, like lumber, are not as readily available.

What is around isn’t cheap.

For Nimblette, metal costs have increased by around 50% more than usual, and wood, nearly 60%.

“Pre-pandemic times, when you could simply call up your supplier and the materials would be delivered the next day, right now, we don’t have that,” Nimblette said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the problems experienced by Nimblette are occurring nationwide.

The Producers Price Index, or PPI, measures the average change over time in selling prices received by domestic producers. Lumber has increased by about 72%, while metal is up almost 75%.

Nimblette said Green Valley has adjusted to work around the supply chain.

“Instead of putting a lot of energy and effort in the new construction stuff, we are ready to make changes to go toward servicing old contracts, servicing and repairing of old decks and older stuff,” he said.

He said he’s willing to do what it takes to keep Green Valley going, even if that means a few more wheelbarrows of mulch, here and there.

“In the meantime, we keep going, you know?" he said. "We don’t stop.”