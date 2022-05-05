BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Starbucks employees at Buffalo’s Delaware and Chippewa location are on strike Thursday for what they call "unfair labor practices."

They claim that Starbucks is punishing stores who have plans to, or have already, unionized.

The company says it plans raises and additional training for employees, but only employees at stores that have not unionized or have not shown the intention to unionize.

Starbucks' CEO Kevin Johnson says that’s because the company does not have the same freedom to make these changes at locations with a union.

Starbucks insists its more than 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when it works directly with its employees, which it calls “partners.” Many employees in the Buffalo area work at more than one store depending on demand, Starbucks says, and it wants to have the flexibility to move them between stores.

Starbucks Workers United says Thursday’s strike is only for one day and employees will back to work tomorrow.

The Delaware and Chippewa location became the 6th Starbucks locally to unionize last month.

