GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Outbreaks of avian flu, or bird flu, are driving up the price of eggs.

The price of eggs increased nearly one dollar between January and May, according to the USDA

The spread of avian flu, or bird flu, prompts farmers to cull entire flocks if one is affected to stop the spread

More than 480,000 birds in North Carolina have been impacted. The state accounts for 12% of poultry production in the nation, according to N.C. State University

Nationally, the average price of eggs has seen an uptick as well. In January 2022, the average price for one dozen was $1.60, but now that’s up to $2.50, according to the USDA.

When flocks are infected with bird flu, whether backyard or commercial, farmers must cull the entire flock to stop the spread of the virus. As of May 3, more than 480,000 birds in North Carolina have been impacted according to the USDA.

This could pose some challenges for North Carolina’s economy. The state accounts for 12% of poultry production in the nation and generates $40 billion in revenue for the state, according the N.C. State University professor, Matthew Koci.

Keeping birds away from other wild birds or staying away from people who have been around birds can help keep flocks safe. People working with birds should change shoes, cover-alls and equipment after each use to reduce chance of spread, according to Koci.

Bird flu, or H5N1, can be carried by birds, and it can kill domestic birds, like chickens and turkeys. It can be spread to humans through contact with an infected bird’s waste. While there is one case of an inmate in Colorado contracting this virus after working on a poultry farm, it isn’t a widespread health concern for people.

Flocks nationally and in North Carolina have been impacted, and farmers are taking precautions.

“We have currently about 200 chickens scattered around in different programs on our farm right now, so it’s a lot more manageable how to control things, having access to fresh air, it’s ventilated, plenty of sunshine, fresh water,” farmer Michael Diehl said.

Diehl and his wife Kylie founded Diehl Family Farm in 2016. After the pandemic brought challenges with finding food, the Diehls decided to open the farm to the public, providing eggs, chicken and pork for sale. The Diehls don’t use antibiotics or vaccinations on their chickens, but they are taking steps to minimize the chance of the flock getting sick.

“One of the ways we’re avoiding, hopefully the avian flu, is we keep the feed and the water inside,” Michael Diehl said.

He said keeping water and feed separate and inside the coop lowers the chance of mildew and microbes growing, as well as keeping wildlife out. Giving chickens their space and keeping them clean keeps them healthy too, he said.

“Just staying ahead of them living in filth, or living in feces, or letting them breathe that in or touch their skin or get all over their feathers, whatever the case may be. It’s a lot harder to do that when you have 100,000 chickens,” Diehl said.