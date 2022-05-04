With a slow down in grain normally grown by Ukrainian farmers, Central New York farmers are stepping up to help.

Ukraine and Russia are two of the largest producers of soybeans in the world, but the ongoing conflict between the neighboring nations has caused a shortage on the worldwide market.

Bill Scriber, executive director of the Port of Oswego Authority, oversees operations like one that will help ship 18 metric tons of soybeans to Europe.

“We manage every single element of this operation to not only keep the quality of the grain, but also, we’re able to more effectively fill the holes to make sure that they leave with all the grain that they need in that ship,” said Scriber.

About 100 New York farmers helped contribute to the load of soybeans. They go into a silo and are funneled to the ship.

"These are the numbers that were loaded in the last hour in half," a port employee said. "This is rate that we’re doing. This is in bushels, these are in pounds.”

It’s a very meticulous process that can take days, depending on weather conditions. Members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) work onsite to constantly test product and ensure it's meeting quality standards.

Scriber said the Port of Oswego’s location makes it an attractive destination for international vessels. It’s the first and most eastern port in the United States.

“This is the perfect storm, with the demand for grain because of the war and because we are right here," he said. "They can just take a half-a-day trip down to us, pick the grain up, turn around and get right back over to Europe,” said Scriber.

Farmers recently shipped their first export of the season. It’s one of many they expect to do to fill voids in the world’s food supply.