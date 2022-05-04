COLUMBUS, Ohio — Professionals are working together to prepare students to enter the workforce.

What You Need To Know Ohio In Demand Jobs Week is May 2-6



Skilled trade jobs are in high demand



A summit was aimed at aligning education and training with workforce demands

May 4 marked the fourth annual Workforce and Education Conference, a day educators and employers come together for one goal — to strengthen Ohio’s workforce.

“I can’t think of a more important connection for any community,” said Roger Geiger, executive director of the Ohio Chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business.

Geiger and 600 others gathered in Columbus for the conference.

“The challenge is, ‘How do we prepare the workforce and how do we do that for big businesses but also small businesses who are all competing for talent? How do we make sure that pipeline is there for both large companies and small companies?’” Geiger said.

In Demand Jobs week in Ohio is May 2-6, when the state highlights some of the most lucrative opportunities for job seekers.

Lisa Gray, president of Ohio Excels, one of the event’s hosts along with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, said it is coming at a crucial time.

“Ohio is a state that is declining in population,” said Gray. “We’re not going to be able to have a thriving economy in this state if we don’t prepare more Ohioans and students.”

The state’s Intel announcement was a topic of discussion at the conference. Gray said it’s up to educators and employers to build Ohio’s workforce to fit that demand.

“When you think about all the jobs, when you think about the suppliers, this really is an economic development boom for the entire state, so part of what we’re trying to do is how do we build that talent pipeline.”

Geiger said his business says trade skill workers are in the highest demand right now.​