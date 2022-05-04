WORCESTER, Mass. - Attorney Michael Angelini is adding another title to his extensive portfolio.

The City of Worcester recently appointed Angelini the Chair of the Worcester Redevelopment Authority.

He takes over for Vincent Pedone, who left the position after over 10 years.

Angelini is the chair of the Worcester-based law firm Bowditch & Dewey where he’s been a partner since 1973. He said he’s happy to be part of the revitalization of the city, citing projects like the construction of Polar Park, and the redevelopments of the Midtown Mall and Union Station.

“Just walk down Main Street and you’ll see the effects of the progress of redevelopment. Nothing good happens without a plan for it to happen. I’d say Worcester has done that really well, and the WRA is part of that,” Angelini said. “We do some planning and execute according to plan. That’s our job.”

Angelini has served as a member of the WRA since 2016. His first meeting as chair will take place this month.