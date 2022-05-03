Now that the calendar has flipped to May, it won't be long before we begin seeing more festivals, concerts, markets and more in downtown Syracuse. In fact, this summer looks to be a much busier summer than the last few years which city officials say is great news for the local economy.

Officials with Visit Syracuse say, while the last two summers have seen many events canceled, going virtual, or moved to different times of year due to the pandemic, this summer has a much better feel as some favorite events return without restriction. Officials said a summer with a full calendar certainly leads more people to visit, book hotel rooms and spend money locally.

"Yeah, it's nice to feel normal again. I think the momentum is there. We've seen a lot of pent up energy. People are back in force and it's going to be great to see downtown and the whole county vibrant once again," said Visit Syracuse President and CEO Danny Liedka.

Liedka said, on top of the festivals, other events, like the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs Convention, will bring many people to the city.

A full slate of concerts at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater should also attract people to do other things while they visit. One of the first festivals of the season will take place in Clinton Square this weekend with the Crawfish Festival on Saturday.

Visit Syracuse does quite a bit of marketing for events in Onondaga County in and outside of the state, including in Canada. Last year, the closure of the Canadian border limited people from out of state from attending local events. Now that the border is open, officials say it poses a much better outlook for the local economy.

For more on events and a guide to what's happening in Syracuse and surrounding areas this summer, just visit VisitSyracuse.com.