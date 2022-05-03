O’Malley’s Oven is a Troy Farmer’s Market staple. Created in 2013 by Melanie O’Malley, the business specializes in gluten-free treats.

Now, customers will be able to visit the bakery’s first storefront, which opened several weeks ago in downtown Troy.

“It’s been wonderful, and a lot of neighborhood folks are stopping in to see what’s going on,” said O’Malley.

O’Malley’s Oven was formerly run out of Maple Hill Middle School’s incubator program. Then, O'Malley moved into a kitchen in her father’s guitar shop.

“Some stuff was in my garage and some stuff was in the kitchen, and I was between three places all the time. Now, I have my kitchen in my storefront,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley’s Oven has come a long way.

In 2019, O’Malley’s business was scammed as part of the MyPayrollHR bank fraud scheme. Michael Mann pleaded guilty in 2020 to defrauding banks and businesses of more than $100 million.

O’Malley became an official spokesperson for other businesses that lost money. While O’Malley didn’t lose as much as others, she still has money tied up in litigation.

“I feel very grateful that I’ve been able to come through it, but I get updates from people all the time who, their businesses couldn’t survive COVID because of what he did,” said O’Malley.

She’s been able to get to the other side, in part, because her business was so small. But now, the demand has led her to the new space, with future plans to hold cooking classes on weekends.

“Just watching my family grow here, and we’ll see where it takes us,” said O’Malley.