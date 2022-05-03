BRILLION, Wis. — It’s a big week at Brilliont Blooms in Brillion, Wisconsin.

“A lot of people think it would be Valentine’s Day, but everyone has a mother and not everyone has a sweetheart,” said owner Tami Gasch. “This is by far our busiest week.”

Mother's Day comes as florists around Wisconsin have navigated through flower and floral product shortages over the past two years.

What You Need To Know





But Gasch, who is also president of the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Florist Association, said wholesalers have worked hard to make sure shops have the flowers they need.

“It’s important for consumers to stay flexible. Let your florist know what color your mother likes or what color of the design you’re looking for,” she said. “A lot of times we can accommodate color. We might not have the specific rose you might be looking for, or you wanted a purple hydrangea and we only had white. You might have to be a little flexible. We might be able to deliver the flower you’re looking for but it might not be in that exact color.”

Faced with weather issues in South America and increased costs for things like transportation, she said consumers will see higher prices this year.

“It’s easily 10%,” she said about the increase in retail prices. “Some of our costs have tripled in what we’ve been paying for flowers.”

Brilliont Blooms customer Julie Fischer had little problem finding a hanging basket that will be delivered to her mother later this week.

“My mom is in assisted living this year, which she hasn’t been in years past, so she’ll enjoy it when she looks out her window everyday,” she said.

For many, Mother’s Day — which is Sunday, May 8 — has come up quick this year

“The weather has made it very hard to think that it’s May already and that it’s Mother’s Day,” Fischer said. “It did sneak up on me a little bit this year.”

Coupled with prom, the past few weeks have been busy for Gasch. She and other florists are working hard to meet the requests of their customers.

“We’re all trying to adjust design recipes to get customers the looks of things and the color of things that they like at prices they can still afford,” Gasch said.