U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday that a leaked draft decision that indicates that the Supreme Court will overturn the right to an abortion is “inconsistent” with what two justices told her in private meetings.

“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office,” Collins said in a statement. “Obviously, we won’t know each justice’s decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion in this case.”

Collins, a five-term Republican from Maine, voted to confirm both Justice Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, both of whom have reportedly signed on to the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. Her support for Kavanaugh sparked major donations and support for her 2020 reelection opponent. Despite close polls leading up to the election, Collins won by 9 percentage points.

On Monday night, Politico published a leaked draft copy of a February decision that shows five justices favor overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Throughout her political career, Collins has been pro-choice.