Starbucks employees at a store inside the Ceasar’s Bay Shopping Center in Brooklyn have voted to unionize, according to Starbucks Workers United.

The Caesar’s Bay coffee spot is the first Starbucks in Brooklyn to unionize, and the third in New York City.

Employees, referred to as “partners” in a statement from Starbucks Workers United, voted 17 - 0 in favor of unionizing.

Congratulations to Ceasar's Bay, the first unionized Starbucks in Brooklyn, NY!!!!! Clean sweep, 17 to 0! — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) May 3, 2022

“This union is for us, and every current and former Starbucks partner in Brooklyn,” Megan DiMotta, a Starbucks employee of 11 years at Ceasar’s Bay, said in a statement.

The Ceasar’s Bay union win comes after Starbucks employees voted to unionize at an Astor Place store at the end of April, and a month after Starbucks’ New York City flagship store, the Reserve Roastery in Chelsea, became the first Starbucks in the five boroughs to unionize.

According to Starbucks Workers United, there are more than 50 unionized Starbucks across the country now. The first Starbucks to unionize was a store in Buffalo in December of 2021.

In a statement provided to NY1 Tuesday, a Starbucks spokesperson said the chain was “listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country.”

“From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process."