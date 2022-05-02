President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted a White House reception for Eid al-Fitr on Monday, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk.

“Today, we celebrate the incredible stories of the indispensable contributions of Muslims all across this great nation,” Biden said from the East Room of the White House. “Muslim Americans are a diverse and vibrant part of the United States, making invaluable cultural and economic contributions to communities all across the nation.”

Biden, who himself is Catholic, went on to say that Ramadan, Easter and Passover each represent “the light that has triumphed over darkness and for death can be the way to renewable life.”

“This is a time to reflect not just on oneself and one's faith, but on the entire community, the whole community,” the president said. “You know, through their fast, Muslims demonstrate empathy for the suffering of others, strengthening and renewing their resolve to give generously and make the world a better place, better for all who suffer.”

The three-day Eid al-Fitr is one of the most celebrated holidays for the world’s roughly 2 billion Muslims, though the start of the holiday varies from country to country — with splits even within the same country — because the start of Eid is traditionally based on sightings of the new moon, which sometimes differ from astronomical calculations and vary according to geographic location.

The president was introduced by Arooj Aftab, a Grammy award-winning Pakistani vocalist and composer, as well as Dr. Talib M. Shareef, Imam of Masjid Muhammad, which is also known as “The Nation’s Mosque” in the nation’s capital city.

“After having fasted a whole month for greater purification of our souls and nurturing the best human sensitivities in the spirit of service to the community and our fellow humans in need, today we are celebrating the victory over ourselves globally and here in the White House,” Shareef said.

“Being hosted here is an important statement for our nation and for the world,” he added. “A statement that Islam is a welcomed part of our nation, as are all the other faiths and traditions and that the highest office in this land is committed to our nation's foundational values and laws protecting religious freedom.”

Biden also noted the importance of marking Eid al-Fitr at the White House, saying he has similarly focused on making his administration “look like America” by including people of all backgrounds, races and religions. The president noted he nominated Nusrat Choudhury to serve as the first-ever Muslim American woman on the federal bench, should she be confirmed.

This year, Muslims around the world are observing Eid al-Fitr — typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes — in the shadow of a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

“All those facing famine, violence, conflict and disease – we honor. We honor the signs of hope and progress toward the world we want to see,” Biden said Monday. “Muslims make our nation stronger, every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia.”