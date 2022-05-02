Texas – San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B has recalled two sweet treats over concern they could contain metal fragments.

The retailer said the products are H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray.

H-E-B in a news release stressed that the products were manufactured by an outside supplier and only distributed to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B issues recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays. Manufactured by an outside supplier, there is potential presence of metal fragments in products. Click link for more info: https://t.co/3uHsuxfawL — H-E-B Newsroom (@HEBNewsroom) April 29, 2022

The products have been removed from store shelves. The recall was prompted by two customer complaints, both of which are under investigation. It’s anticipated the products will be available again soon.

If you purchased either of the products you are urged not to eat them. Instead, return them to the store from which they were purchased for a full refund.

If you have questions call the H-E-B Customer Service line at 1-855-432-443 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.